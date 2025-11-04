India Habitat Centre Honored for Cultural and Sustainable Impact

The India Habitat Centre (IHC) has garnered recognition from the esteemed World Book of Records (WBR) in the UK for its exemplary efforts in promoting sustainable development and cultural exchange.

This prestigious acknowledgment was officially presented at a ceremony in IHC's Gulmohar Hall, attended by key figures including IHC director KG Suresh and WBR president and CEO Santosh Shukla.

In his remarks, Suresh emphasized that the recognition highlights IHC's commitment to fostering a vibrant hub of knowledge, culture, and sustainability. Initiatives like 'Bharat Bodh Kendra' and education programs at Habitat Learning Centre are advancing India's heritage and securing student placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)