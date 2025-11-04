Left Menu

India Habitat Centre Honored for Cultural and Sustainable Impact

The UK-based World Book of Records has recognized the India Habitat Centre for its significant contributions to sustainable development, cultural exchange, and public engagement. This accolade highlights IHC's achievements in fostering innovation, dialogue, and environmental care, celebrated with a certificate presentation at their Gulmohar Hall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:54 IST
India Habitat Centre Honored for Cultural and Sustainable Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Habitat Centre (IHC) has garnered recognition from the esteemed World Book of Records (WBR) in the UK for its exemplary efforts in promoting sustainable development and cultural exchange.

This prestigious acknowledgment was officially presented at a ceremony in IHC's Gulmohar Hall, attended by key figures including IHC director KG Suresh and WBR president and CEO Santosh Shukla.

In his remarks, Suresh emphasized that the recognition highlights IHC's commitment to fostering a vibrant hub of knowledge, culture, and sustainability. Initiatives like 'Bharat Bodh Kendra' and education programs at Habitat Learning Centre are advancing India's heritage and securing student placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025