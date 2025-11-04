Hurricane Melissa Devastates Haiti and Jamaica: A Growing Humanitarian Crisis

The catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Melissa has left Haiti reeling, with the death toll climbing to 43 and 13 people still unaccounted for. The government's announcement on Tuesday highlighted ongoing efforts to reach affected southwest regions, where landslides and floods have plunged over 30 communities into despair.

In the heart of the devastation, the town of Petit-Goâve experienced the most significant loss, with 25 deaths recorded. As rescue operations continue amidst the inaccessibility of roads, the nation grapples with the destruction of nearly 12,000 homes while the severe weather hinders rebuilding efforts. Imminent shortages of drinking water alarm communities further, with agriculture sectors suffering substantial losses.

In neighboring Jamaica, more than two dozen isolated communities await aid after the storm claimed 32 lives. Mike Bassett of World Vision International warns of an impending humanitarian crisis unless aid is expedited. Meanwhile, Jamaican officials, including Transport and Energy Minister Daryl Vaz and Social Security Ministry leader Pearnel Charles Jr., assure the public that efforts to streamline aid distribution are accelerating, aiming to overcome the logistical challenges quickly.

