Left Menu

Hurricane Melissa Devastates Haiti and Jamaica: A Growing Humanitarian Crisis

The death toll from Hurricane Melissa in Haiti has risen to 43, with 13 missing. The storm heavily impacted the southwestern region, destroying homes and infrastructure. A major humanitarian crisis looms as aid agencies scramble to deliver essential supplies to affected communities in both Haiti and Jamaica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:31 IST
Hurricane Melissa Devastates Haiti and Jamaica: A Growing Humanitarian Crisis

The catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Melissa has left Haiti reeling, with the death toll climbing to 43 and 13 people still unaccounted for. The government's announcement on Tuesday highlighted ongoing efforts to reach affected southwest regions, where landslides and floods have plunged over 30 communities into despair.

In the heart of the devastation, the town of Petit-Goâve experienced the most significant loss, with 25 deaths recorded. As rescue operations continue amidst the inaccessibility of roads, the nation grapples with the destruction of nearly 12,000 homes while the severe weather hinders rebuilding efforts. Imminent shortages of drinking water alarm communities further, with agriculture sectors suffering substantial losses.

In neighboring Jamaica, more than two dozen isolated communities await aid after the storm claimed 32 lives. Mike Bassett of World Vision International warns of an impending humanitarian crisis unless aid is expedited. Meanwhile, Jamaican officials, including Transport and Energy Minister Daryl Vaz and Social Security Ministry leader Pearnel Charles Jr., assure the public that efforts to streamline aid distribution are accelerating, aiming to overcome the logistical challenges quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sean Williams: A Career Ends Amidst Controversy

Sean Williams: A Career Ends Amidst Controversy

 Zimbabwe
2
French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: The Bilaspur Train Collision

Tragedy on Tracks: The Bilaspur Train Collision

 India
4
Final Approaches: Calibration Flights Signal Imminent Launch of Noida International Airport

Final Approaches: Calibration Flights Signal Imminent Launch of Noida Intern...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025