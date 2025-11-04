Parul Gulati Shines in Bejoy Nambiar's 'Tu Yaa Main'

Parul Gulati is set to play a significant role in the upcoming film 'Tu Yaa Main', directed by the acclaimed Bejoy Nambiar. The movie stars Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in leading roles. Gulati expressed her excitement for the project, highlighting her long-standing wish to work with Nambiar, praised for his strong emotional and visual storytelling. She noted the vibrant energy and passion brought to the set by the cast, including Kapoor and Gourav.

The film is produced by Colour Yellow, a banner known for innovative films like 'Tumbbad' and 'Haseen Dillruba'. It marks the first collaboration between producers Aanand L Rai and Bejoy Nambiar, with production by Himanshu Sharma and a script by Abhishek Bandekar. The story is driven by a compelling conflict between characters from starkly different socio-economic backgrounds, enhancing the narrative's depth.

In discussing 'Tu Yaa Main', Nambiar revealed the film pushes boundaries of romance and survival, delivering an emotionally charged and thrilling cinematic experience. The chemistry between leads Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor is expected to captivate audiences, set against the raw, unforgiving backdrop of wilderness.

