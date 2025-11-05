Helen Garner's Captivating Diaries Win Baillie Gifford Prize

Renowned Australian author Helen Garner, celebrated by fans including singer Dua Lipa, has won the 2023 Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction. The award was given for her deeply engaging and honest diaries, "How to End a Story," at a ceremony in London.

The prize jury, chaired by journalist Robbie Millen, selected Garner as the unanimous winner, praising her for mixing the personal and intellectual with astute observation. Millen compared her work to the great literary diaries of Virginia Woolf, acknowledging the book's "reckless candour".

Garner's literary contributions are vast, spanning novels, short stories, and true crime, including "This House of Grief." Her win highlights growing recognition of her work outside Australia, marking her as the second consecutive Australian recipient of the prize.