Bridging Cultures: Diwali Celebrations Illuminate US-India Ties

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones recently joined the Diwali celebrations, marking the significance of cultural diversity and the strengthening ties between the United States and India.

Governor Sanders hosted an event at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock, alongside Consul General of India in Houston, D C Manjunath, where she highlighted Diwali's role in uniting people from different backgrounds and symbolizing hope and renewal. Consul General Manjunath expressed gratitude for the occasion and noted the increasing people-to-people, trade, and investment connections between India and Arkansas.

Earlier, San Antonio embraced its annual Diwali festivities, organized by the City and Anuja SA, which featured a river parade, cultural performances, and Indian cuisine. Mayor Ortiz Jones emphasized the role of cultural celebrations in fostering unity, with Manjunath underscoring the shared goodwill in celebrating India's festival of light.

