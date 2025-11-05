Nara Bhuvaneswari Honored with Distinguished Fellowship and Golden Peacock Awards

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited, has been honored with the prestigious Distinguished Fellowship Award-2025.

Presented at the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors (IOD) in London, the accolade recognizes her significant contributions to public service and corporate leadership.

Further acknowledging her impact, she received the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)