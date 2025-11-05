Nara Bhuvaneswari Honored with Distinguished Fellowship and Golden Peacock Awards
Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited, was awarded the Distinguished Fellowship Award-2025 at the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors in London. Acknowledged for her public service and corporate governance, she also received the Golden Peacock Award in the FMCG category.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Nara Bhuvaneswari, the Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited, has been honored with the prestigious Distinguished Fellowship Award-2025.
Presented at the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors (IOD) in London, the accolade recognizes her significant contributions to public service and corporate leadership.
Further acknowledging her impact, she received the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement