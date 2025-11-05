Left Menu

Nara Bhuvaneswari Honored with Distinguished Fellowship and Golden Peacock Awards

Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited, was awarded the Distinguished Fellowship Award-2025 at the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors in London. Acknowledged for her public service and corporate governance, she also received the Golden Peacock Award in the FMCG category.

Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:53 IST
Nara Bhuvaneswari, the Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited, has been honored with the prestigious Distinguished Fellowship Award-2025.

Presented at the Global Convention of the Institute of Directors (IOD) in London, the accolade recognizes her significant contributions to public service and corporate leadership.

Further acknowledging her impact, she received the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

