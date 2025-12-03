Rajasthan ministers hear over 100 grievances at BJP office, reiterate commitment to public service

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and Minister of State Manju Baghmar on Wednesday held a grievance-hearing session for party workers at the BJP's state headquarters, reiterating the government's commitment to addressing public concerns promptly.

Khimsar told reporters that more than 100 matters were placed before the ministers during the session, with several cases acted upon immediately. He said specific days have been allotted for different ministers to hear department-related issues at the party office.

''This mechanism has been set up to ensure that party workers have direct access for resolving matters. At the same time, any citizen can meet ministers at their residences between 9 am and 11 am on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays,'' Khimsar said. ''Public hearings at ministerial residences are open equally to workers and the general public,'' he said. Minister of State Manju Baghmar said the system reflects the government's ''positive and people-centric approach''. She added that the growing trust among workers and citizens in the BJP government shows the process is working effectively.

