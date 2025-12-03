Left Menu

Rajasthan ministers hear over 100 grievances at BJP office, reiterate commitment to public service

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and Minister of State Manju Baghmar on Wednesday held a grievance-hearing session for party workers at the BJPs state headquarters, reiterating the governments commitment to addressing public concerns promptly.Khimsar told reporters that more than 100 matters were placed before the ministers during the session, with several cases acted upon immediately.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:27 IST
Rajasthan ministers hear over 100 grievances at BJP office, reiterate commitment to public service
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and Minister of State Manju Baghmar on Wednesday held a grievance-hearing session for party workers at the BJP's state headquarters, reiterating the government's commitment to addressing public concerns promptly.

Khimsar told reporters that more than 100 matters were placed before the ministers during the session, with several cases acted upon immediately. He said specific days have been allotted for different ministers to hear department-related issues at the party office.

''This mechanism has been set up to ensure that party workers have direct access for resolving matters. At the same time, any citizen can meet ministers at their residences between 9 am and 11 am on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays,'' Khimsar said. ''Public hearings at ministerial residences are open equally to workers and the general public,'' he said. Minister of State Manju Baghmar said the system reflects the government's ''positive and people-centric approach''. She added that the growing trust among workers and citizens in the BJP government shows the process is working effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Gleizes

Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Glei...

 Global
2
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters NEXT conference

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partial collapse

UPDATE 3-Cuba reconnects grid, begins restoring power to Havana after partia...

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025