A Frightful Romance: 'Tu Yaa Main' Wraps Up with a Croc-Themed Celebration

The upcoming film 'Tu Yaa Main', starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, has completed its shooting phase in Bangkok under the direction of Bejoy Nambiar. Known for gripping narratives like 'Shaitan' and 'Wazir', Nambiar introduces audiences to a new genre—a 'date-fright' themed survival drama.

In celebration of the film's conclusion, the crew immersed in a unique crocodile-themed Halloween party. This light-hearted yet thematically aligned event nods to the mysterious crocodile motif that pervades the film, leaving fans guessing about its significance in the plot.

Scheduled for a Valentine's Day 2026 release, 'Tu Yaa Main' is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali. The film promises a mix of romance and suspense, anticipated to intrigue and excite cinema lovers worldwide.