Andhra Pradesh Governor Receives Honorary Doctorate from Karnataka State Law University

The Karnataka State Law University bestowed an honorary Doctor of Laws degree upon Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer during the seventh convocation ceremony at the Farmers' Knowledge Centre, University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad.

The significant academic honor was presented by Karnataka Governor and KSLU Chancellor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, with other distinguished guests in attendance, including Minister for Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation H K Patil.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Nazeer expressed gratitude toward the university for the prestigious acknowledgment of his contributions, as outlined in the official press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)