Ryan Reynolds and Mae Schenk Bring Elegance and Eccentric Adventures to the Plaza

Ryan Reynolds, known for his starring role in 'Deadpool,' is set to team up with debutante Mae Schenk in the live-action film adaptation of 'Eloise,' a revered children's book series. The project, under development since 2020, is gearing up to bring its signature humor and charm to Netflix.

'Eloise,' originally penned by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight, follows a lively young girl residing in the opulent Plaza Hotel in New York City. Reynolds will take on an original villainous role, offering a new and fresh twist to the story, though specifics on the plot remain under wraps.

The film is helmed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, celebrated for her work in 'Gilmore Girls' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.' She collaborates with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton on the screenplay. The production aims to reintroduce the beloved character of Eloise, highlighting her timeless appeal in an imaginative and entertaining manner.

