Left Menu

Ryan Reynolds and Mae Schenk Bring Elegance and Eccentric Adventures to the Plaza

Ryan Reynolds stars in the live-action adaptation of 'Eloise' alongside Mae Schenk. Adapted from the 1950s children’s book, the Netflix film promises an original adventure set in New York's Plaza Hotel. Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, it features Reynolds as a villain and Schenk as the iconic Eloise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:35 IST
Ryan Reynolds and Mae Schenk Bring Elegance and Eccentric Adventures to the Plaza
  • Country:
  • United States

Ryan Reynolds, known for his starring role in 'Deadpool,' is set to team up with debutante Mae Schenk in the live-action film adaptation of 'Eloise,' a revered children's book series. The project, under development since 2020, is gearing up to bring its signature humor and charm to Netflix.

'Eloise,' originally penned by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight, follows a lively young girl residing in the opulent Plaza Hotel in New York City. Reynolds will take on an original villainous role, offering a new and fresh twist to the story, though specifics on the plot remain under wraps.

The film is helmed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, celebrated for her work in 'Gilmore Girls' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.' She collaborates with Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton on the screenplay. The production aims to reintroduce the beloved character of Eloise, highlighting her timeless appeal in an imaginative and entertaining manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dancing Through Gravity: An Astronaut's Tale from ISS

Dancing Through Gravity: An Astronaut's Tale from ISS

 India
2
Emirates NBD's Landmark Acquisition: Transforming India's Banking Landscape

Emirates NBD's Landmark Acquisition: Transforming India's Banking Landscape

 India
3
Lula Faces Political Heat Amid Brazil's Deadliest Police Raid

Lula Faces Political Heat Amid Brazil's Deadliest Police Raid

 Global
4
Tragic Road Accident in Haryana: Family of Four Killed

Tragic Road Accident in Haryana: Family of Four Killed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025