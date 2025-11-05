Left Menu

Celebrating the Spirit of Shri Renuka Ji International Fair

The six-day Shri Renuka Ji International Fair in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, concluded with ceremonies presided over by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The fair celebrated cultural and spiritual heritage, and included rituals, processions, and exhibitions. The governor emphasized the importance of cultural preservation and drug-free society to youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sirmaur | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:13 IST
Celebrating the Spirit of Shri Renuka Ji International Fair
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Renuka Ji International Fair concluded after six eventful days in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, with the palanquin departure of Lord Parshuram and other deities on Wednesday evening. The ceremonies witnessed the presence of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who presided over the event at Renuka Ji, approximately 34 kilometers from Nahan town.

Governor Shukla praised the tradition of conducting the daily 'aarti' at the sacred Renuka lake's Devghat and emphasized its importance in preserving cultural and spiritual heritage for future generations. He remarked on the fair's significance as a confluence of faith and devotion, resonating deeply with people across the nation.

During the event, the governor participated in traditional rituals, including the 'Dev Vidai' procession, and shouldered Lord Parshuram's palanquin. He also encouraged the local community to continue 'aarti' rituals and protect cultural heritage while urging the youth to reject drugs and work towards a healthier society. Various government and NGO exhibition stalls were also featured, with awards for the best displays complemented by a vibrant cultural program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Election Commission Implements Online Voter Forms Amid Technical Glitches

Election Commission Implements Online Voter Forms Amid Technical Glitches

 India
2
Consumer Court Targets Salman Khan Over Alleged Misleading Pan Masala Ads

Consumer Court Targets Salman Khan Over Alleged Misleading Pan Masala Ads

 India
3
Massive Booth Level Officer Deployment for Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Revision

Massive Booth Level Officer Deployment for Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll Revisio...

 India
4
Gujarat Boosts Farmer Support with Increased MSP for Kharif Crops

Gujarat Boosts Farmer Support with Increased MSP for Kharif Crops

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025