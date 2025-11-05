Celebrating the Spirit of Shri Renuka Ji International Fair

The Shri Renuka Ji International Fair concluded after six eventful days in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, with the palanquin departure of Lord Parshuram and other deities on Wednesday evening. The ceremonies witnessed the presence of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who presided over the event at Renuka Ji, approximately 34 kilometers from Nahan town.

Governor Shukla praised the tradition of conducting the daily 'aarti' at the sacred Renuka lake's Devghat and emphasized its importance in preserving cultural and spiritual heritage for future generations. He remarked on the fair's significance as a confluence of faith and devotion, resonating deeply with people across the nation.

During the event, the governor participated in traditional rituals, including the 'Dev Vidai' procession, and shouldered Lord Parshuram's palanquin. He also encouraged the local community to continue 'aarti' rituals and protect cultural heritage while urging the youth to reject drugs and work towards a healthier society. Various government and NGO exhibition stalls were also featured, with awards for the best displays complemented by a vibrant cultural program.

(With inputs from agencies.)