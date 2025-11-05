Veteran Journalist Achin Roy Passes Away at 87

Achin Roy, a seasoned journalist who contributed greatly to the Press Trust of India (PTI), passed away on Wednesday, as confirmed by his family.

Roy, aged 87, leaves behind a legacy that includes contributions to both general and sports reporting. He served as a foreign correspondent in Dhaka and later as a consulting editor for the Bengali daily, Dainik Statesman, post-retirement.

After retiring from PTI in 1998, where he was the regional manager of the eastern region, Roy continued to impact the journalism field until his health declined. His passing marks the end of a storied career in journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)