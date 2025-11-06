Rescued Spirits: Repatriation Efforts for Carlisle Indian School Students

The Carlisle Indian Industrial School was a focal point in the assimilation policy meant to erase Native American identities by removing children from their tribes. This tragic chapter saw the deaths of students, including Matavito Horse and Leah Road Traveller.

Recent efforts have led to the repatriation of 16 students to their respective tribes for reburial, acknowledging the atrocities and aiming to foster healing for the affected families and tribes. The remains of a 17th student were also returned to the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma.

These efforts underscore the larger conversation around the painful legacy of the boarding school era, with historical records revealing a grim reality that included forced assimilation and harsh treatment. The journey to justice continues, as tribes work with forensic experts to accurately identify and honor their ancestors.

