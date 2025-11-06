Left Menu

Renee Zellweger Returns with Thrilling 'Phantom Son'

Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is set to star in 'Phantom Son,' a psychological thriller by director David Yates. The film explores a gripping narrative involving a woman, Audrey, who believes a young runaway, Ronnie, is her long-lost son. Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli developed the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:41 IST
Renee Zellweger Returns with Thrilling 'Phantom Son'
Renee Zellweger
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is gearing up for her next big-screen appearance in the upcoming psychological thriller, 'Phantom Son.' Directed by the renowned David Yates, the film promises a riveting storyline centered around Audrey, portrayed by Zellweger, and a runaway named Ronnie who she believes could be her son.

In a storyline with twists and turns, Audrey's tragic past comes to the forefront, as the narrative unfolds through a tense cat-and-mouse game. The screenplay, penned by Ian Scott McCullough, was developed by Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli under the Big Picture Co. banner.

The acclaimed Zellweger recently starred in the 2025 installment of the 'Bridget Jones' series and now eyes another significant role alongside Yates, known for his work in the 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' franchises. Their collaboration aims to deliver a character-rich story to a broad audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India Introduces 'Flexi Contract': A New Era for Pilot Contracts

Air India Introduces 'Flexi Contract': A New Era for Pilot Contracts

 India
2
Tragic Overdose: Young Technician's Demise Highlights Drug Abuse

Tragic Overdose: Young Technician's Demise Highlights Drug Abuse

 India
3
Judges Rally for Fitness at the All India Badminton Championship 2025

Judges Rally for Fitness at the All India Badminton Championship 2025

 India
4
European Equities Struggle Amid Tech Valuation Concerns

European Equities Struggle Amid Tech Valuation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025