Renee Zellweger Returns with Thrilling 'Phantom Son'

Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is gearing up for her next big-screen appearance in the upcoming psychological thriller, 'Phantom Son.' Directed by the renowned David Yates, the film promises a riveting storyline centered around Audrey, portrayed by Zellweger, and a runaway named Ronnie who she believes could be her son.

In a storyline with twists and turns, Audrey's tragic past comes to the forefront, as the narrative unfolds through a tense cat-and-mouse game. The screenplay, penned by Ian Scott McCullough, was developed by Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli under the Big Picture Co. banner.

The acclaimed Zellweger recently starred in the 2025 installment of the 'Bridget Jones' series and now eyes another significant role alongside Yates, known for his work in the 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' franchises. Their collaboration aims to deliver a character-rich story to a broad audience.

