Renee Zellweger Returns with Thrilling 'Phantom Son'
Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is set to star in 'Phantom Son,' a psychological thriller by director David Yates. The film explores a gripping narrative involving a woman, Audrey, who believes a young runaway, Ronnie, is her long-lost son. Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli developed the project.
- Country:
- United States
Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger is gearing up for her next big-screen appearance in the upcoming psychological thriller, 'Phantom Son.' Directed by the renowned David Yates, the film promises a riveting storyline centered around Audrey, portrayed by Zellweger, and a runaway named Ronnie who she believes could be her son.
In a storyline with twists and turns, Audrey's tragic past comes to the forefront, as the narrative unfolds through a tense cat-and-mouse game. The screenplay, penned by Ian Scott McCullough, was developed by Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli under the Big Picture Co. banner.
The acclaimed Zellweger recently starred in the 2025 installment of the 'Bridget Jones' series and now eyes another significant role alongside Yates, known for his work in the 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' franchises. Their collaboration aims to deliver a character-rich story to a broad audience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kristen Stewart Calls for Authentic Representation and Equality in Hollywood
Kristen Stewart Advocates for Gender Equity in Hollywood: A Call to Action
Hollywood Stars Unite in Cosmic Rom-Com 'That Time We Met'
Hollywood Icons Shine in 'The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event'
Hollywood Legacy: The Life and Times of Diane Ladd