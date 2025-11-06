Paoli Dam Explores Female Narratives in 'Ganoshotru'

Acclaimed actor Paoli Dam, known for her compelling performances in both films and OTT platforms, continues her exploration of female-centric narratives in her latest release, 'Ganoshotru'.

Emphasizing the unique vision women filmmakers bring to storytelling, Dam has collaborated extensively with female directors, including Modhura Palit for 'Ganoshotru', Anvita Dutt for 'Bulbbul', and Indrani Chakrabarti for 'Chhaad'. In a conversation with ANI, Dam asserted that some stories can only be told with the sensitivity that women possess. 'Chhaad' marked Chakrabarti's debut, just as 'Bulbbul' was Dutt's and 'Ganoshotru' is Palit's. 'Certain stories are best told by women, capturing nuances subtly and beautifully,' Dam explained.

In 'Ganoshotru', Dam takes on the role of Troilokya Rani Devi, dubbed as India's first female serial killer. Set in 18th-century Calcutta, she explores the survival instincts of a woman forced into prostitution after losing her husband at a young age. Despite her surprise at the opportunity, as she was approached for only an episode, Dam eagerly embraced this intriguing role. 'Ganoshotru', available on ZEE5 since October 31, also features Stalwarts like Rudranil Ghosh and Ayush Das, chronicling the lives of West Bengal's notorious public enemies.