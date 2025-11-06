Left Menu

Meghan Markle's Acting Comeback in 'Close Personal Friends'

Meghan Markle is set to make her acting return with a cameo in Jason Orley's upcoming comedy film 'Close Personal Friends.' Starring Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson, and Henry Golding, the film follows two couples whose friendship spirals out of control. Markle hasn't acted since her marriage to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle is poised to return to the silver screen with a cameo role in the forthcoming film 'Close Personal Friends,' directed by Jason Orley. The film stars Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson, and Henry Golding.

According to Variety, the comedy, currently filming in Los Angeles, explores the dynamics of an ordinary couple that befriends a celebrity couple during a trip to Santa Barbara, triggering unexpected chaos. The screenplay, penned by Isaac Aptaker, is being co-produced by Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who have previously collaborated with Orley on 'I Want You Back.'

Markle, famously known as the Duchess of Sussex and for her role in the TV series 'Suits,' has not appeared in any films since marrying Prince Harry seven years ago. With her return to acting, she continues her involvement with Archewell Productions and other projects on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

