Power Creator Awards: Transforming India's Travel Scene

The Power Creator Awards – Travel Edition took place on November 1 in New Delhi, recognizing 43 innovators reshaping the Indian travel experience. The event, structured in a dual recognition format with Jury Choice and People's Choice categories, underscored the influential role of travel creators in today's tourism landscape.

Thousands of nominations and votes highlighted the importance of these creators, while the ceremony brought together top influencers, from seasoned vloggers to sustainability advocates. Discussions on sustainable tourism and successful monetization of travel passions were central themes.

The awards, backed by industry experts and significant public involvement, emphasized the creators' contributions to cultural exchange, economic growth, and a deeper connection between India and the world. Notable winners like Satya Prakash Dixit and Prerna Prasad were recognized for their exceptional content.

