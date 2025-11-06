Left Menu

Power Creator Awards: Transforming India's Travel Scene

The Power Creator Awards – Travel Edition highlighted 43 transformative figures in India's travel sector. Featuring dual recognition categories and attracting large public engagement, the event celebrated content creators who significantly impact tourism by sharing authentic and inspiring narratives, shaping India's tourism industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:36 IST
Power Creator Awards: Transforming India's Travel Scene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Power Creator Awards – Travel Edition took place on November 1 in New Delhi, recognizing 43 innovators reshaping the Indian travel experience. The event, structured in a dual recognition format with Jury Choice and People's Choice categories, underscored the influential role of travel creators in today's tourism landscape.

Thousands of nominations and votes highlighted the importance of these creators, while the ceremony brought together top influencers, from seasoned vloggers to sustainability advocates. Discussions on sustainable tourism and successful monetization of travel passions were central themes.

The awards, backed by industry experts and significant public involvement, emphasized the creators' contributions to cultural exchange, economic growth, and a deeper connection between India and the world. Notable winners like Satya Prakash Dixit and Prerna Prasad were recognized for their exceptional content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sennheiser Momentum 4: A Retro-Modern Icon Celebrating 80 Years

Sennheiser Momentum 4: A Retro-Modern Icon Celebrating 80 Years

 India
2
Tech Firms Lead October Job Cut Surge Amid AI Restructuring

Tech Firms Lead October Job Cut Surge Amid AI Restructuring

 Global
3
Speeding Ahead: Modi Flags Off Four Vande Bharat Express Trains

Speeding Ahead: Modi Flags Off Four Vande Bharat Express Trains

 India
4
PhysicsWallah's CA Wallah Students Shine in CA Examinations

PhysicsWallah's CA Wallah Students Shine in CA Examinations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025