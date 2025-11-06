Left Menu

Sikkim Set to Shine: 13th International Tourism Mart in Gangtok

The 13th International Tourism Mart is set to be hosted in Gangtok, Sikkim, from November 13 to 16, as announced by Tourism Minister T T Bhutia. Representatives from North Eastern states and 300 international delegates will attend, offering a platform to promote local products and enhance Sikkim's global tourism presence.

Sikkim is gearing up to host the much-anticipated 13th International Tourism Mart in Gangtok from November 13-16. Announced by Tourism Minister T T Bhutia, the event will be graced by chief ministers, tourism ministers, and key stakeholders from the North Eastern states.

Around 300 international delegates will participate in the event, which is organized by Sikkim's Tourism and Civil Aviation department in collaboration with India's Ministry of Tourism. The inclusion of the North Eastern Bazar promises to showcase local products prominently.

Additional Chief Secretary C S Rao revealed that delegates from 18 countries would attend, enhancing opportunities for locals. Tourism Secretary Neeraj Pradhan highlighted the event's potential to elevate Sikkim's profile on the global tourism stage and urged stakeholders to participate actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

