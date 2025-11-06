Miss Piggy Takes Center Stage: A New Movie Adventure

In an exciting new venture for Muppet fans, Hollywood stars Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are spearheading the production of a movie spotlighting the beloved diva, Miss Piggy. After decades of sharing the limelight with Kermit the Frog and other Muppet characters, Miss Piggy will finally be at the heart of her own cinematic journey.

The project was publicly acknowledged by Lawrence during her recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. Despite uncertainties about the project's announcement timeline, Lawrence boldly disclosed the news, revealing that comedian and writer Cole Escola has been tasked with bringing Miss Piggy's story to life through his scriptwriting.

Although Lawrence hinted that she and Stone might appear in the film, details remain under wraps, with no confirmations from Disney or The Jim Henson Company. Miss Piggy remains an enduring figure in pop culture, first rising to fame on The Muppet Show in 1976. Her standout personality and extravagant persona have cemented her status as a timeless icon. In related developments, the Muppets recently celebrated their 70th anniversary, with a new show in the works for Disney+, expected in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)