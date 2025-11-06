Left Menu

Angelina Jolie's Courageous Visit to Ukraine's Hazardous Frontline Cities

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie visited Ukraine's frontline cities, Kherson and Mykolaiv, meeting with citizens and volunteers amid constant Russian attacks. Her visit highlighted the resilience of locals facing daily dangers. Jolie's presence underscores international attention despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:59 IST
Angelina Jolie
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Angelina Jolie, a renowned Hollywood actor, made a poignant visit to Ukraine's volatile frontline cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv, where she interacted with medical staff, volunteers, and civilians amid continuous Russian assaults.

Despite global governments' waning protective stances, Jolie commended the tenacity and unity of the affected citizens. Her trip, facilitated by the Legacy of War Foundation, included visits to medical and educational facilities relocated underground to evade relentless attacks.

The former bustling city of Kherson was once home to nearly 300,000 residents before becoming a perilous zone under Russian siege. A recent U.N. inquiry cites crimes against humanity amidst ongoing drone attacks, underscoring the enduring challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

