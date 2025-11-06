Left Menu

Kind India: Revolutionizing Charity with a 100 Rupees Revolution

KindIndia.in is a new platform aiming to revive India's tradition of charity by connecting donors directly with verified NGOs. With donations starting at ₹100, it seeks to promote kindness as a societal habit and encourage acts of compassion through nationwide social media campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to revive the culture of charity in India, a new online platform, KindIndia.in, has been launched. This platform uniquely connects donors directly with verified NGOs across the nation, providing a one-stop solution for charitable giving.

Dubbed the '100 Rupees Charity Revolution,' Kind India aims to integrate acts of kindness into everyday life, encouraging the public to consider charitable giving during celebrations and festivals. This initiative emphasizes the revival of timeless values of charity and kindness.

Kind India will further promote the spirit of giving through nationwide social media campaigns. By partnering with diverse NGOs, the platform aspires to make kindness a societal habit and envisions an India where charity becomes an integral part of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

