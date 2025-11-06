Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Laos Adventure Camp: Father and Son Fall to Wasp Attack

An American father and son died from wasp stings while ziplining at a Laos camp. The pair, attacked by wasps at Green Jungle Park, were pronounced dead after suffering anaphylactic shock. Their deaths were confirmed by the US State Department, highlighting the risks of adventurous tourism.

06-11-2025

  Thailand

An American man and his teenage son died after being swarmed by wasps while ziplining at a Laos adventure camp last month, according to hospital officials. Dan Owen, director of an international school in Vietnam, and his son Cooper were attacked during their descent at Green Jungle Park on October 15.

The camp, near the city of Luang Prabang—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—was a popular tourist destination. The pair was rushed to a local clinic before being transported to Luang Prabang Provincial Hospital in critical condition, said emergency physician Jorvue Yianouchongteng. Despite efforts to save them, Cooper died within half an hour and Dan three hours later, both succumbing to severe anaphylactic shock.

While Asian giant hornets are present in Laos, the specific wasp type involved remains unknown. Local and US authorities have not provided further comments, respecting the family's privacy. Owen's employer, Quality Schools International, mourned his loss, lauding his impact over 18 years of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

