Camille Cottin to Host 51st Cesar Awards

French actress Camille Cottin, known for her role in 'Call My Agent,' is set to host the 51st Cesar Awards on February 27 at Paris’ Olympia theatre. Cottin has gained international acclaim for her versatile roles in both French and international cinema, succeeding Catherine Deneuve as the awards’ presenter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:29 IST
Camille Cottin (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a high-profile announcement, Camille Cottin, celebrated for her role in the French hit 'Call My Agent,' has been chosen as the host for the upcoming 51st Cesar Awards. Set to take place on February 27 at the iconic Olympia theatre in Paris, the ceremony is organized by France's Academie des Arts et Techniques du Cinema and its primary sponsor, Canal+.

Cottin first skyrocketed to international fame with her portrayal of Andrea, the audacious talent agent, in the series 'Call My Agent,' following which she appeared in the critically acclaimed BBC show 'Killing Eve.' Demonstrating her range, she has since become one of the most versatile figures in French cinema, with notable performances that earned her a Cesar nomination back in 2016 for her film 'Connasse, princesse des coeurs.'

Cottin's career boasts collaborations with esteemed directors like Cedric Klapisch and Christophe Honore, and she has proven her prowess on a global scale with roles in Tom McCarthy's 'Stillwater' and Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci.' As she takes over from Catherine Deneuve for the prestigious hosting role, Jim Carrey is also slated to receive the honorary Cesar Award, marking a star-studded evening for the French film industry.

