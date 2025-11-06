Beauty in Action: Verona Arena to Host Historic Olympic Ceremony

The Verona Arena, an enchanting Roman amphitheatre nestled in the heart of northern Italy, is set to make history as the venue for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony, organizers revealed on Thursday.

This monumental event, scheduled for February 22, signifies the first time an Olympic Ceremony will grace a World Heritage Site. Opening on February 6, the Games will be co-hosted by Milan and the Alpine resort Cortina d'Ampezzo, spanning a vast northern Italian landscape.

Giovanni Malago, head of the organizing committee, expressed enthusiasm for blending sport, art, and culture in a celebration titled 'Beauty in Action,' featuring renowned Italian dancer Roberto Bolle.

(With inputs from agencies.)