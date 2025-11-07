Left Menu

King Charles III Strips Prince Andrew of Royal Titles Amid Scandal

King Charles III has formally stripped Prince Andrew of his royal titles, including 'prince' and 'his royal highness,' due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. This decision coincides with rising demands for his eviction from the Royal Lodge amid renewed scrutiny over sexual abuse allegations made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

King Charles III has officially stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of the title of prince through a formal announcement bearing the royal seal. This unprecedented decision reflects mounting pressure on the British monarchy to address Andrew's alleged involvement with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Gazette, the UK's official public record, confirmed the issuance of a Letters Patent on November 3, 2025, declaring that Prince Andrew would no longer retain the style or dignity of 'Royal Highness.' Simultaneously, the king divested Andrew of the title Duke of York as part of broader actions against his brother.

The royal eviction and title removals come amid growing public outrage regarding Andrew's friendship with Epstein and resurfacing allegations of sexual abuse by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, whose memoir was published posthumously. In a related development, a US congressional committee has reached out to Andrew seeking his cooperation in their inquiry into Epstein's network.

