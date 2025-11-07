Left Menu

Reviving 'Autograph': Cheran's Reimagined Classic for Gen Z

Tamil director Cheran is rereleasing his cult hit 'Autograph' on November 14, updated for a new audience. The film, initially released 21 years ago, has been shortened, color-corrected, and enhanced with Dolby Atmos. Cheran re-invested Rs 50 lakh to ensure the film resonates with Gen Z.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:04 IST
Reviving 'Autograph': Cheran's Reimagined Classic for Gen Z
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Tamil director Cheran is set to bring his iconic film 'Autograph' back to the big screen. Scheduled for rerelease on November 14, the updated version aims to captivate Gen Z audiences with its 15-minute reduction, color correction, and Dolby Atmos enhancement.

Cheran, who spent Rs 50 lakh on reworking the film, emphasizes that his goal is not financial gain but to enrich viewers' experiences. The original film, which became an unexpected hit, was initially resisted by potential lead actors, prompting Cheran to star himself.

The movie achieved multiple awards, including Best Popular Film and Best Director. Notably, it features a unique portrayal of a male-female friendship, earning it praise as a film ahead of its time. Cheran's motivation to connect with younger audiences underlines his commitment to cinema as a societal dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RBI's Balanced Approach: Navigating Growth with Caution and Courage

RBI's Balanced Approach: Navigating Growth with Caution and Courage

 India
2
ED Cracks Down on Major Trafficking Racket in West Bengal

ED Cracks Down on Major Trafficking Racket in West Bengal

 India
3
Rising Global Temperatures Fuel Intensifying Typhoon Kalmaegi

Rising Global Temperatures Fuel Intensifying Typhoon Kalmaegi

 Global
4
South Korea Seeks U.S. Uranium for Nuclear Submarine

South Korea Seeks U.S. Uranium for Nuclear Submarine

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025