Nepal's 'Gen Z' Movement: Revolt, Regret, and Unfulfilled Promises
Mukesh Awasti, who lost a leg protesting against corruption in Nepal, regrets his involvement seeing the lack of governmental progress. Initially triggered by a social media ban, the protests led to Nepal's first female prime minister's appointment. Promised reforms remain unmet, sparking ongoing unrest.
Mukesh Awasti, a 22-year-old set to study civil engineering in Australia, found himself embroiled in a youthful uprising against governmental corruption in Nepal. This decision cost him a leg after security forces opened fire during the protests.
The demonstrations, ignited by Gen Z activists on September 8, left 76 individuals dead and over 2,300 injured. Despite these sacrifices, many participants like Awasti are disillusioned with the interim government led by Nepal's first female prime minister, Sushila Karki, which has yet to fulfill its reform promises.
Frustrations persist as promised changes remain unrealized. Awasti and others continue to protest, demanding an end to corruption and accountability for the September violence. Nonetheless, divisions within the Gen Z movement and the lack of clear leadership present hurdles in achieving substantial governmental transformation.
