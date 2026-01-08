Cinematic Setback: Vijay's Long-Awaited 'Jana Nayagan' Faces Release Delay

In a disappointing turn of events for fans, the release date of the eagerly awaited film 'Jana Nayagan,' starring popular actor and politician Vijay, has been postponed. KVN Productions, the house behind the film, announced the delay, citing unavoidable circumstances beyond their control.

The production company conveyed their deep regret and acknowledged the immense anticipation surrounding the film, alongside their commitment to announcing a new release date as soon as possible. They called for patience, emphasizing the importance of continued support from audiences and stakeholders.

Legal proceedings add another layer of complexity, as the Madras High Court deliberates on a petition regarding the film's censor certification. Meanwhile, Vijay, who is also leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam political party, is gearing up for the impending Assembly elections in March-April.

(With inputs from agencies.)