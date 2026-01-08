Cinematic Setback: Vijay's Long-Awaited 'Jana Nayagan' Faces Release Delay
The release of the highly anticipated film 'Jana Nayagan' starring actor-politician Vijay has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. KVN Productions expressed regret over the delay and assures fans a new release date will be announced soon. Vijay also plans to contest in upcoming state elections.
- Country:
- India
In a disappointing turn of events for fans, the release date of the eagerly awaited film 'Jana Nayagan,' starring popular actor and politician Vijay, has been postponed. KVN Productions, the house behind the film, announced the delay, citing unavoidable circumstances beyond their control.
The production company conveyed their deep regret and acknowledged the immense anticipation surrounding the film, alongside their commitment to announcing a new release date as soon as possible. They called for patience, emphasizing the importance of continued support from audiences and stakeholders.
Legal proceedings add another layer of complexity, as the Madras High Court deliberates on a petition regarding the film's censor certification. Meanwhile, Vijay, who is also leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam political party, is gearing up for the impending Assembly elections in March-April.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Actor assault case: Prosecution calls Dileep acquittal unsustainable, appeal to be filed soon
Tragic Boiler Explosion at Sugar Factory Claims Lives
Controversial Polish Politician's Videos Sparking Outrage Removed by TikTok
Tragedy Strikes Bhilwara: Factory Negligence Under Scrutiny
Infernos in Delhi: Factory Devastated, Family Tragically Lost