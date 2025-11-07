Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma Teams Up with Garnier Men for Skin Revolution

Garnier Men has announced Abhishek Sharma, India's top T20 batsman, as its new brand ambassador. This announcement aligns with the launch of AcnoFight Gentle Cleanser, designed for men with sensitive, acne-prone skin, emphasizing a balance of toughness on pimples and skin gentleness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:29 IST
Garnier Men, a leading skincare brand under the L'Oréal India umbrella, has strengthened its brand image by welcoming India's top T20 batsman, Abhishek Sharma, as the face of its latest campaign. The initiative coincides with the launch of the AcnoFight Gentle Cleanser.

The cleanser, specially formulated for acne-prone, sensitive skin, represents a significant addition to Garnier Men's product line. It brings together Salicylic Acid and Centella to deliver deep cleansing without irritation. The product is free from soaps, alcohol, and parabens, ensuring gentleness and efficacy.

Abhishek Sharma, reflecting modern masculinity - strong yet sensitive, embodies the brand's commitment to dermatological science and innovation. Garnier Men's General Manager, Ajay Simha, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing a shared vision of confidence and care for men's skincare.

