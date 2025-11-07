Abhishek Sharma Teams Up with Garnier Men for Skin Revolution

Garnier Men, a leading skincare brand under the L'Oréal India umbrella, has strengthened its brand image by welcoming India's top T20 batsman, Abhishek Sharma, as the face of its latest campaign. The initiative coincides with the launch of the AcnoFight Gentle Cleanser.

The cleanser, specially formulated for acne-prone, sensitive skin, represents a significant addition to Garnier Men's product line. It brings together Salicylic Acid and Centella to deliver deep cleansing without irritation. The product is free from soaps, alcohol, and parabens, ensuring gentleness and efficacy.

Abhishek Sharma, reflecting modern masculinity - strong yet sensitive, embodies the brand's commitment to dermatological science and innovation. Garnier Men's General Manager, Ajay Simha, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing a shared vision of confidence and care for men's skincare.