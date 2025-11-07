Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Vineet Singh Hukmani's Historic Double Blues Album

Vineet Singh Hukmani, a global musician known for breaking records, is releasing a groundbreaking double blues album. 'Delta Blues Revival' and 'Kyon? Punjabi Blues' are set to make history as the first blues albums recorded entirely on analog tape. The project emphasizes authenticity in a digital music world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:42 IST
Breaking Barriers: Vineet Singh Hukmani's Historic Double Blues Album
  • Country:
  • United States

Award-winning global musician Vineet Singh Hukmani is once again breaking barriers as he prepares to release a unique double blues album. Titled "Delta Blues Revival" in English and "Kyon? Punjabi Blues" in Punjabi, these albums mark a historic moment in blues music history.

Recorded entirely on analog 8-track tape, this project, featuring the raw, soulful guitar of Mississippi's Ruffus Cotton, pays homage to the authentic Mississippi Delta blues tradition. The blend of English and Punjabi brings a new dimension to this soulful genre, showcasing Vineet's artistic innovation.

Vineet, known for his record-setting chart success and Grammy submissions, emphasizes analog recording in this digital age to capture the genuine emotion of blues. The albums will be available on streaming platforms and vinyl, bridging cultural and technological divides in music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Seeks U.S. Uranium for Nuclear Submarine

South Korea Seeks U.S. Uranium for Nuclear Submarine

 South Korea
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Diplomacy at a Crossroads

Strengthening Ties: US-India Diplomacy at a Crossroads

 United States
3
China's Export Setback: Reeling from U.S. Tariff Impact

China's Export Setback: Reeling from U.S. Tariff Impact

 Global
4
Muhammad Irfan Khan Leads Young Squad in Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament

Muhammad Irfan Khan Leads Young Squad in Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025