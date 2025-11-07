Breaking Barriers: Vineet Singh Hukmani's Historic Double Blues Album

Award-winning global musician Vineet Singh Hukmani is once again breaking barriers as he prepares to release a unique double blues album. Titled "Delta Blues Revival" in English and "Kyon? Punjabi Blues" in Punjabi, these albums mark a historic moment in blues music history.

Recorded entirely on analog 8-track tape, this project, featuring the raw, soulful guitar of Mississippi's Ruffus Cotton, pays homage to the authentic Mississippi Delta blues tradition. The blend of English and Punjabi brings a new dimension to this soulful genre, showcasing Vineet's artistic innovation.

Vineet, known for his record-setting chart success and Grammy submissions, emphasizes analog recording in this digital age to capture the genuine emotion of blues. The albums will be available on streaming platforms and vinyl, bridging cultural and technological divides in music.

