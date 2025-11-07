150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Nationwide Tribute
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrates the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' in Tawang, highlighting the song's role in India's freedom movement. Celebrations include cultural performances and tributes to freedom fighters. Nationwide commemorations led by Prime Minister Modi emphasize the song's enduring patriotic influence.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed immense pride as he participated in celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. This nationwide event pays tribute to the song that stirred countless freedom fighters.
At the border district of Tawang, cultural renditions and patriotic performances highlighted the song's historical significance. Khandu emphasized that 'Vande Mataram', penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, is a sacred hymn and a timeless call of devotion to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national celebration, calling it a collective moment of pride. The festivities include musical tributes and cultural programs across schools and communities, celebrating the song's unifying message.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi to Launch Legal Aid Conference and Training Module
Prime Minister Modi Engages with Syro-Malabar Church Leaders
Indian Hero: Dipsy the Brave Sniffer Dog Honored by Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Modi's Varanasi Visit: Key Highlights
Prime Minister Modi's Reverent Visit to Patna Sahib Gurdwara