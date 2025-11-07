Vande Mataram: Beacon of Freedom's Legacy

In a powerful tribute to Vande Mataram, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted its inspirational role not just in the fight against British colonial rule, but also against the oppressive Nizam regime and the Razakars in the former Princely State of Hyderabad.

The 'Vande Mataram@150' event, held at Kothi, saw the presence of various political leaders including BJP state president N Ramchander Rao. Meanwhile, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhkar and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao participated in a parallel event at Mahabubia Girls High School, underscoring the song's historic significance.

This celebration of Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary spanned multiple locations across Telangana including Warangal and Karimnagar, reflecting on its enduring legacy as a unifying force for India's freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)