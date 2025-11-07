Left Menu

Vande Mataram: A Timeless Anthem Inspiring Nationalism for 150 Years

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised 'Vande Mataram' as a timeless anthem celebrating 150 years. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, it played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement and remains a symbol of national pride and unity, inspiring patriotic fervor across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:59 IST
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, in a message on Friday, lauded 'Vande Mataram' as a timeless anthem that has reawakened the spirit of nationalism and continues to inspire generations. Celebrating its 150th anniversary, he expressed his respectful tribute to the revered national song.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on November 7, 1875, 'Vande Mataram' invokes the motherland as the epitome of strength, prosperity, and divinity. Radhakrishnan highlighted its role in India's freedom movement where the song emerged as a powerful symbol, uniting diverse groups in a shared patriotic fervor.

'Vande Mataram' stands as a testament to India's cultural heritage and civilizational values. It epitomizes the harmony between spiritual and national ideals and continues to inspire Indians to uphold principles of patriotism, discipline, and dedication. The Constituent Assembly granted it the status of national song, reflecting its enduring significance.

