Stranger Things Cast Defends Workplace Atmosphere Amid Bullying Allegations

The 'Stranger Things' cast and crew, including stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, addressed recent bullying allegations. Co-creator Ross Duffer and director Shawn Levy emphasized the show’s familial atmosphere and commitment to a safe set. The series' final season launches in November and December.

Amid recent allegations of bullying, 'Stranger Things' stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour presented a united front at a promotional event. Despite reports suggesting Brown accused Harbour of misconduct, co-creators dismissed the claims, describing the cast as a close-knit family.

Ross Duffer, co-creator of the popular sci-fi series alongside his brother Matt, stressed the importance of maintaining a safe and supportive environment on set, asserting that the cast and crew have bonded over the last decade.

Executive producer Shawn Levy echoed these sentiments, highlighting their efforts to foster a respectful workplace. While Netflix and the actors have yet to comment, the final season of 'Stranger Things' is set to release in parts starting November 26.

