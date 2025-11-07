Left Menu

Vande Mataram: A Century-Old Anthem of Unity and Controversy

The nationwide commemoration of 'Vande Mataram' kicked off with both BJP and Congress involved in a dispute concerning its historical significance and interpretation. Prime Minister Modi emphasized its role in nation-building, while Congress criticized Modi's remarks. The song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji, plays a significant role in India's national identity.

Updated: 07-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The year-long celebration of 'Vande Mataram' launched on Friday, with key political figures highlighting its enduring role in embodying the unity of Indian citizens. However, the event saw political tensions flare as the BJP and Congress accused each other of misrepresenting the national song's history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the commemorative event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, unveiling a stamp and coin dedicated to the song. While recitations took place nationwide, this historical piece composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterji in 1875, has been at the center of a political controversy.

Modi asserted that edits to 'Vande Mataram' contributed to partition, labeling such changes as part of a persisting divisive mindset. In response, Congress defended its historical decision influenced by Rabindranath Tagore and demanded an apology from Modi. The discussion spotlights 'Vande Mataram's' lasting significance and contentious legacy in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

