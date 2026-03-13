Tragedy Strikes Old Dominion University: Fatal Shooting Leaves Campus Stunned

A fatal shooting occurred Thursday morning at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, leaving one dead and two others injured, stated the university's police chief at a press conference.

The shooter was killed shortly after the attack. Although two victims were taken to the hospital, only one survived. A third individual, also a victim, sought medical assistance independently, confirmed Chief Garrett Shelton of Old Dominion Police. All the victims had ties to the university, but identities are withheld pending family notification.

The university assured there is no ongoing threat but advised the public to avoid the area while emergency personnel remain active. Classes were halted for the day following the gunfire that erupted just before 10:49 a.m. in Constant Hall, central to the College of Business. State support is being coordinated, as stated by Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger.

