Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Old Dominion University: Fatal Shooting Leaves Campus Stunned

A shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, resulted in one death and two injuries, according to university police. The gunman was killed, and the incident led to the cancellation of classes and operations for the day. Emergency services responded swiftly, and state support is mobilized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes Old Dominion University: Fatal Shooting Leaves Campus Stunned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fatal shooting occurred Thursday morning at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, leaving one dead and two others injured, stated the university's police chief at a press conference.

The shooter was killed shortly after the attack. Although two victims were taken to the hospital, only one survived. A third individual, also a victim, sought medical assistance independently, confirmed Chief Garrett Shelton of Old Dominion Police. All the victims had ties to the university, but identities are withheld pending family notification.

The university assured there is no ongoing threat but advised the public to avoid the area while emergency personnel remain active. Classes were halted for the day following the gunfire that erupted just before 10:49 a.m. in Constant Hall, central to the College of Business. State support is being coordinated, as stated by Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026