Minister's March to Empower Rajasthan's Rural Constituents

Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister, Madan Dilawar, is set to embark on a four-day march starting Friday. During this excursion, Dilawar plans to engage with the residents of his assembly constituency, Ramganj Mandi in Kota, assessing the implementation of government welfare schemes.

Titled the "Jan Hitay-Jan Sukhay Padyatra," the march will traverse 24 villages within the Ladpura panchayat samiti area. The primary aim, according to Dilawar, is to ensure that rural beneficiaries are not deprived of state and central government welfare programs, which include the food security initiative and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Dilawar criticized the previous Congress administration for allegedly delivering these benefits selectively, excluding many eligible individuals. He emphasized the current BJP government's commitment under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to uniformly extending welfare initiatives to all entitled citizens.

