Jaideep Ahlawat Joins 'The Family Man' Season 3: A Homecoming of Espionage Thrills

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat expressed his gratitude on Friday for becoming part of the third season of Prime Video's acclaimed series 'The Family Man.' After his previous success with 'Paatal Lok' on the same platform, Ahlawat describes his return as a homecoming.

Ahlawat enters 'The Family Man' as a prominent antagonist, Rukma, opposite Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari in the espionage thriller created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Reflecting on his role, Ahlawat highlighted the responsibility of the creators to ensure his new character remains distinct.

The highly anticipated third season, set to premiere on November 21, will see Srikant Tiwari on the run with his family as a national crisis looms. The series also features returning actors such as Nimrat Kaur, who joins the villainous lineup alongside Ahlawat, promising an exciting narrative full of espionage drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)