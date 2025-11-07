Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins 'The Family Man' Season 3: A Homecoming of Espionage Thrills

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is elated to join the cast of 'The Family Man' Season 3, returning to Prime Video where his previous series 'Paatal Lok' aired. Playing the antagonist opposite Manoj Bajpayee, Ahlawat promises a distinct character named Rukma, in a season filled with thrilling espionage elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:03 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat Joins 'The Family Man' Season 3: A Homecoming of Espionage Thrills
Jaideep Ahlawat
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat expressed his gratitude on Friday for becoming part of the third season of Prime Video's acclaimed series 'The Family Man.' After his previous success with 'Paatal Lok' on the same platform, Ahlawat describes his return as a homecoming.

Ahlawat enters 'The Family Man' as a prominent antagonist, Rukma, opposite Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari in the espionage thriller created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Reflecting on his role, Ahlawat highlighted the responsibility of the creators to ensure his new character remains distinct.

The highly anticipated third season, set to premiere on November 21, will see Srikant Tiwari on the run with his family as a national crisis looms. The series also features returning actors such as Nimrat Kaur, who joins the villainous lineup alongside Ahlawat, promising an exciting narrative full of espionage drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Responders Quell Hotel Roof Blaze in Delhi's Daryaganj

Rapid Responders Quell Hotel Roof Blaze in Delhi's Daryaganj

 India
2
Floating Gold Bust: Ambergris Seizure in Maharashtra

Floating Gold Bust: Ambergris Seizure in Maharashtra

 India
3
India's Journey to Rare-Earth Independence: A Call for Global Collaboration

India's Journey to Rare-Earth Independence: A Call for Global Collaboration

 India
4
Greece and U.S. Ink Landmark LNG Deal to Transform European Energy Landscape

Greece and U.S. Ink Landmark LNG Deal to Transform European Energy Landscape

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025