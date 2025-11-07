Left Menu

Kendrick Lamar Leads Grammy Nominations for 2026

Kendrick Lamar tops the 2026 Grammy nominations with nine nods, leading over Lady Gaga who has seven. Lamar’s 'GNX' and Gaga’s 'MAYHEM' vie for Album of the Year. However, Taylor Swift's newest release isn't eligible, while Bad Bunny receives six nominations including for album and record of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kendrick Lamar once again leads the Grammy Awards with nine nominations for 2026, surpassing Lady Gaga's seven nods. The two artists are competing for Album of the Year, a category both have yet to win.

The Album of the Year competition includes Bad Bunny's "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," Justin Bieber's "Swag," and Sabrina Carpenter's "Man's Best Friend." Notably absent is Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl," released after this year's eligibility period.

Two KPop hits, "Golden" and "APT.," have been nominated for Song of the Year, showcasing diversity in genre recognition. The ceremony will occur on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, with approximately 15,000 Recording Academy members voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

