Kendrick Lamar Leads Grammy Nominations for 2026

Kendrick Lamar once again leads the Grammy Awards with nine nominations for 2026, surpassing Lady Gaga's seven nods. The two artists are competing for Album of the Year, a category both have yet to win.

The Album of the Year competition includes Bad Bunny's "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," Justin Bieber's "Swag," and Sabrina Carpenter's "Man's Best Friend." Notably absent is Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl," released after this year's eligibility period.

Two KPop hits, "Golden" and "APT.," have been nominated for Song of the Year, showcasing diversity in genre recognition. The ceremony will occur on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, with approximately 15,000 Recording Academy members voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)