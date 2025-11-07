Left Menu

Golden Jubilee Honors: Rajinikanth to Shine at IFFI 2025’s Star-Studded Finale

Rajinikanth will be celebrated at IFFI 2025 for his 50-year cinema career. The festival in Goa, from November 20-28, showcases over 240 films from 81 countries and emphasizes inclusivity. Highlights include world premieres, digital storytelling, and tributes to filmmaking legends. Japan is this year's Country of Focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:14 IST
Rajinikanth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Rajinikanth is set to receive a grand felicitation at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), marking a stellar 50-year career in the film industry. The prestigious event, hosted in Goa from November 20 to 28, will present over 240 films from 81 diverse countries.

This edition of IFFI promises an impressive array of cinematic premieres, including 13 world debuts, 4 international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres. Organizers have reported a record-breaking 2,314 film entries from 127 nations. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that IFFI 2025 aims to enhance inclusivity and celebrate multicultural narratives globally.

Japan has been designated as the Country of Focus, adding a unique dimension to this cinematic extravaganza. The festival will pay homage to iconic filmmakers such as Guru Dutt and Ritwik Ghatak, showcasing their acclaimed works. As IFFI nurtures emerging film talent, the Creative Minds of Tomorrow initiative will engage 124 participants in a competitive film challenge, signaling growth from the previous year's count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

