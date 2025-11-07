Left Menu

Reviving the Flames of Goa's Liberation Struggle

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasizes the importance of educating the new generation about historical events like the Goan liberation struggle. Speaking at the Kochi International Book Festival, he urged in-depth study of the struggle led by figures like Ram Manohar Lohia and Jagannath Rao Joshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:24 IST
Reviving the Flames of Goa's Liberation Struggle
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call to revive historical consciousness, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urged the younger generation to delve into the past and reflect on significant events like the Goan liberation struggle.

Addressing attendees at the Kochi International Book Festival, Arlekar underscored the necessity of embodying the passion of patriots who fought for Goa's freedom, citing leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Jagannath Rao Joshi.

Arlekar emphasized that the Portuguese atrocities in Goa are a chapter of history that must not be eclipsed and stressed the need for in-depth study and discussions among the youth to keep the memory of these events alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case

Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case

 India
2
Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural Sector

Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural S...

 India
3
CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

 India
4
Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025