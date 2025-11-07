Reviving the Flames of Goa's Liberation Struggle

In a fervent call to revive historical consciousness, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urged the younger generation to delve into the past and reflect on significant events like the Goan liberation struggle.

Addressing attendees at the Kochi International Book Festival, Arlekar underscored the necessity of embodying the passion of patriots who fought for Goa's freedom, citing leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Jagannath Rao Joshi.

Arlekar emphasized that the Portuguese atrocities in Goa are a chapter of history that must not be eclipsed and stressed the need for in-depth study and discussions among the youth to keep the memory of these events alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)