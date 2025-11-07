Holy Relics Foster Peace: India-Bhutan Spiritual Exhibit
The National Museum in Delhi will display Lord Buddha's relics in Bhutan from November 8-18 as part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival. The event marks the 70th birthday of Jigme Singye Wangchuk and celebrates cultural bonds between India and Bhutan, with significant involvement from Indian officials and monks.
- Country:
- India
A selection of Lord Buddha's holy relics will be made available for public veneration in Bhutan, marking a historic representation of the close cultural connections between India and Bhutan. The exposition is scheduled for November 8-18 at Thimphu's Tashichho Dzong, according to Indian officials.
This exhibit is a key component of the Global Peace Prayer Festival, which celebrates the 70th birthday of Jigme Singye Wangchuk, the fourth King of Bhutan. The festival serves as a significant plea for global peace and human healing, coordinated by both Indian and Bhutanese leaders.
The display is a collaborative effort between India's Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation. This marks the second occasion these sacred items have traveled to Bhutan, following their initial journey in 2011 to commemorate the royal wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Peace Prayer Festival: Uniting the World in Spiritual Harmony
Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival: A Historic Spiritual Gathering
Bhutan Hosts Global Peace Prayer Festival to Foster International Harmony
Thimphu's Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025: A Beacon of Unity and Hope
Bhutan Hosts Landmark Global Peace Prayer Festival Promoting Unity and Compassion