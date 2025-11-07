Holy Relics Foster Peace: India-Bhutan Spiritual Exhibit

A selection of Lord Buddha's holy relics will be made available for public veneration in Bhutan, marking a historic representation of the close cultural connections between India and Bhutan. The exposition is scheduled for November 8-18 at Thimphu's Tashichho Dzong, according to Indian officials.

This exhibit is a key component of the Global Peace Prayer Festival, which celebrates the 70th birthday of Jigme Singye Wangchuk, the fourth King of Bhutan. The festival serves as a significant plea for global peace and human healing, coordinated by both Indian and Bhutanese leaders.

The display is a collaborative effort between India's Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation. This marks the second occasion these sacred items have traveled to Bhutan, following their initial journey in 2011 to commemorate the royal wedding of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

