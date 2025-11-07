Left Menu

Stars Shine at Nykaaland Delhi: Rasha Thadani's Glamorous Presence

Actor Rasha Thadani graced the opening of Nykaaland's Delhi edition, dazzling in a shimmery outfit. The event, running from November 7 to 9, hosts several film and fashion icons, highlighting beauty and self-expression. Thadani debuted in Bollywood with 'Azaad', alongside Ajay Devgn.

Updated: 07-11-2025 23:09 IST
Rasha Thandani (Photo/Nykaa team). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rasha Thadani was a striking presence at the opening day of Nykaaland's Delhi edition on Friday, held in the heart of the nation's capital. This event, co-produced by Nykaa and BookMyShow Live, runs from November 7 to 9, assembling prominent figures from the film and fashion realms.

Sporting an eye-catching shimmery lavender-blue ensemble, Thadani captivated attendees with a metallic corset-style top paired with matching flared pants. Her soft curls and minimal makeup highlighted her natural beauty, maintaining the spotlight on her radiant skin and effortless appeal.

The Delhi edition of Nykaaland is a vibrant celebration of beauty, style, and self-expression, featuring brand showcases, interactive experiences, and star-studded appearances. The coming days will see celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Aditi Rao Hydari gracing the event. Rasha Thadani, who debuted in Bollywood with 'Azaad', a film starring Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgan, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, explores themes of freedom and self-discovery.

