Left Menu

Ex-Footballer Joey Barton Convicted Over Offensive Posts

Joey Barton, an ex-Premier League player, was found guilty for his offensive social media posts against female pundits and a TV presenter. He was cleared on other charges but awaits sentencing. Barton's posts were deemed to have crossed the line from free speech to crime by a Liverpool court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:25 IST
Ex-Footballer Joey Barton Convicted Over Offensive Posts
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton has been found guilty of posting grossly offensive messages on social media directed at female soccer pundits and a television presenter.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court determined that the 43-year-old crossed the boundary between free speech and criminality in six posts made about former players Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko, as well as broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

Barton, who played as a midfielder for clubs including Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers and is now a social commentator with 2.7 million followers on X, was bailed and will be sentenced on December 8.

TRENDING

1
India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

 Global
2
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
3
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
4
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025