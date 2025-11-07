Ex-Footballer Joey Barton Convicted Over Offensive Posts
Joey Barton, an ex-Premier League player, was found guilty for his offensive social media posts against female pundits and a TV presenter. He was cleared on other charges but awaits sentencing. Barton's posts were deemed to have crossed the line from free speech to crime by a Liverpool court.
Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton has been found guilty of posting grossly offensive messages on social media directed at female soccer pundits and a television presenter.
A jury at Liverpool Crown Court determined that the 43-year-old crossed the boundary between free speech and criminality in six posts made about former players Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko, as well as broadcaster Jeremy Vine.
Barton, who played as a midfielder for clubs including Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers and is now a social commentator with 2.7 million followers on X, was bailed and will be sentenced on December 8.
