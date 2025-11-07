Ex-Footballer Joey Barton Convicted Over Offensive Posts

Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton has been found guilty of posting grossly offensive messages on social media directed at female soccer pundits and a television presenter.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court determined that the 43-year-old crossed the boundary between free speech and criminality in six posts made about former players Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko, as well as broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

Barton, who played as a midfielder for clubs including Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers and is now a social commentator with 2.7 million followers on X, was bailed and will be sentenced on December 8.