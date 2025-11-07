Shashwat Sachdev's 'The Indian Odyssey': A Global Musical Journey

Renowned music composer Shashwat Sachdev has launched a transformative musical venture titled 'The Indian Odyssey'. This nine-track album involves celebrated artists such as Russell Emmanuel, Kutle Khan, and Vishal Dadlani, among others. This innovative project was released in collaboration with Hans Zimmer's Extreme Music label.

'The Indian Odyssey' comes at a crucial juncture in Sachdev's illustrious career. It follows his recent acclaimed projects, including the soundtracks for Bollywood hits 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', 'Dhurandhar', and 'Kesari Chapter 2'. The album highlights superb contributions from India's top instrumentalists like flutists Parupalli Phalgun and Naveen Kumar, and sitar virtuoso Mehtab Ali Niazi.

Recorded at the famed Synchron Stage in Vienna and engineered by Grammy winner MT Aditya Srinivasan, the album promises crystal-clear audio quality. Sachdev sees it as a fusion of Indian tradition with global creativity, aiming to allow India's innate cinematic nature to shine on an international platform. The album is readily available on all major streaming services.

(With inputs from agencies.)