Celebrating the Legacy of Diego Maradona: Academia Honors 'El Diez'

The University of Buenos Aires hosted its first International Congress on Diego Maradona, exploring his impact on popular culture beyond soccer. Academics debated various themes, emphasizing his continued influence since his death in 2020. Fans relived moments of Maradona's legendary career and personal life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:44 IST
In the main auditorium of a prestigious university in Latin America, the academic atmosphere was enlivened by chants of 'Ole, ole, Diego, Diego,' from fans clad in Argentina, Boca Juniors, and Napoli jerseys.

Three decades after Diego Maradona wowed Oxford University by juggling a golf ball with his left foot after a lecture, the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires experienced similar devotion for 'El Diez,' who passed away in 2020.

Launching the first International Congress on Diego Maradona, academics discussed his profound cultural impact beyond the soccer field from Thursday to Saturday, highlighting topics from Maradona's religious-like following to philosophical approaches and gender studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

