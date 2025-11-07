Celebrating the Legacy of Diego Maradona: Academia Honors 'El Diez'

In the main auditorium of a prestigious university in Latin America, the academic atmosphere was enlivened by chants of 'Ole, ole, Diego, Diego,' from fans clad in Argentina, Boca Juniors, and Napoli jerseys.

Three decades after Diego Maradona wowed Oxford University by juggling a golf ball with his left foot after a lecture, the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires experienced similar devotion for 'El Diez,' who passed away in 2020.

Launching the first International Congress on Diego Maradona, academics discussed his profound cultural impact beyond the soccer field from Thursday to Saturday, highlighting topics from Maradona's religious-like following to philosophical approaches and gender studies.

