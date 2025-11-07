Left Menu

Traffic Advisory for Samay Raina's Show at Indira Gandhi Stadium

The Delhi Traffic Police announced traffic diversions and restrictions around the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for comedian Samay Raina's live show on November 8 and 9. Detailed traffic arrangements and parking guidelines have been issued to ensure smooth flow and public convenience during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:49 IST
Traffic Advisory for Samay Raina's Show at Indira Gandhi Stadium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory regarding traffic diversions and restrictions surrounding the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where stand-up comedian Samay Raina is scheduled to perform his live show "Still Alive & Unfiltered" on November 8 and 9.

As the performances are set to take place in the main arena of the stadium, the advisory highlights expected heavy traffic in nearby areas. To facilitate smooth traffic flow and public convenience, restrictions will be in force from 1 pm to 11 pm on both days, and specific route guidance has been provided.

Notably, heavy vehicles are barred from traveling between Rajghat and IP Marg, while commuters are advised to steer clear of IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and certain sections of the Ring Road. Additionally, details on entry points and parking arrangements emphasize the importance of valid parking labels for vehicles entering the venue area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
2
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
3
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States
4
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025