Traffic Advisory for Samay Raina's Show at Indira Gandhi Stadium

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory regarding traffic diversions and restrictions surrounding the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where stand-up comedian Samay Raina is scheduled to perform his live show "Still Alive & Unfiltered" on November 8 and 9.

As the performances are set to take place in the main arena of the stadium, the advisory highlights expected heavy traffic in nearby areas. To facilitate smooth traffic flow and public convenience, restrictions will be in force from 1 pm to 11 pm on both days, and specific route guidance has been provided.

Notably, heavy vehicles are barred from traveling between Rajghat and IP Marg, while commuters are advised to steer clear of IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and certain sections of the Ring Road. Additionally, details on entry points and parking arrangements emphasize the importance of valid parking labels for vehicles entering the venue area.

