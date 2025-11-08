Tai Tzu-ying Bids Farewell: A Badminton Legend Retires

Renowned for her exceptional skills and more than a decade-long brilliance on the badminton court, Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei officially announced her retirement from competitive play, citing her ongoing struggle with injuries as the primary reason. The 31-year-old shuttler, whose artistry brought her numerous accolades, leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

Tai Tzu-ying, who captured 17 BWF World Tour titles and was a runner-up in 12 tournaments, expressed gratitude for her career through social media, stating, "A beautiful chapter has come to an end. Thank you, badminton, for everything you have given me." Her career highlights include a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and multiple World Championship performances.

Among the heartfelt tributes exchanged, Indian badminton player PV Sindhu penned a poignant message reflecting on their rivalry, acknowledging Tai Tzu's influence on her own career. Sindhu expressed deep respect and cherished their shared experiences, marking the end of an era in badminton history.