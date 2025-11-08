Left Menu

The Futureverse of Fashion: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 sets a new stage for the future of fashion, combining creativity and culture. Featuring top Indian designers, the event redefines fashion experiences in Gurugram, Jaipur, and Kolkata, highlighting innovation, speed, and craftsmanship. It's a bold declaration of 'Fashion's Next Move'.

Gurugram | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:32 IST
The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 is set to redefine the fashion landscape, returning as an unmissable event where creativity and culture unite. This year's theme, 'The One and Only', signals 'Fashion's Next Move' with a bold new vision.

In collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the tour will spotlight top designers like Falguni and Shane Peacock, and feature style icons such as Shahid Kapoor. The tour begins in Gurugram, explores the fusion of technology and couture, and will continue to Jaipur, where motorsport meets fashion with designers Abhishek Patni and Namrata Joshipura, and culminates in Kolkata with Anamika Khanna.

Sunil Sethi, FDCI Chairman, highlighted the significance of the tour's collaboration in shaping fashion's future in India. The event, championed by Pernod Ricard India, aims to inspire a future where creativity, culture, and innovation converge, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

