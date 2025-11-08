Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Disney said on Friday it continues talks with YouTube TV to bring back its networks, heading into "another sports-packed weekend without a deal in place." Factbox-Leading nominations for 2026 Grammy Awards Nominations for the music industry's Grammy Awards were announced Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:29 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

YouTube says open to deal with Disney to restore networks in US

Google's YouTube said it is open to negotiating a fair deal with Disney to restore the entertainment giant's networks to its YouTube TV pay-TV service, while it accused Disney of misrepresenting facts and seeking higher rates than rivals and its own smaller platforms. Disney said on Friday it continues talks with YouTube TV to bring back its networks, heading into "another sports-packed weekend without a deal in place."

Factbox-Leading nominations for 2026 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the music industry's Grammy Awards were announced Friday. Below is a list of nominees in select categories. RECORD OF THE YEAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Manohar Lal Khattar launches DRAP, UiWIN to clear dumpsites across India by September 2026

Manohar Lal Khattar launches DRAP, UiWIN to clear dumpsites across India by ...

 India
2
PM Modi, several CMs greet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on his birthday

PM Modi, several CMs greet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on his birthday

 India
3
12,000 litres of ‘adulterated’ petrol seized in J’khand’s Godda district

12,000 litres of ‘adulterated’ petrol seized in J’khand’s Godda district

 India
4
JD Vance hopes his Hindu wife converts to Christianity, sparking debate on interfaith marriage

JD Vance hopes his Hindu wife converts to Christianity, sparking debate on i...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025